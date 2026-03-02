Newent made light of the absence of several regular starters to reclaim third place in the table from visitors Bromsgrove with an outstanding performance in a game which provided rich entertainment for an enthusiastic crowd at the Rec, writes Simon Barker.
The 39-22 Regional One Midlands victory means the Green Army remains unbeaten at home this season
After the disappointment of a below par display at Drybrook last time out, this was a triumphant return to the team’s template of being clinical in taking chances while defending with total commitment.
With Nathan Brooks joining Tom Webb on the casualty list, the vacancy at fly half was filled, very effectively, by Doug Long.
Adrian Connelly moved from the wing to cover Long’s usual role at full back, something he did with impressive composure.
Injury absences also caused Sam Goatley to shuffle his pack, with Garrett Myers moving from loose-head prop to wing forward and Leo Oakey joining Dan Fletcher in the second row.
The hosts took an early lead with an opportunist try stemming from a Bromsgrove dropped pass in midfield.
Will Hartland hacked the ball on before his centre partner Joe Warner took over and touched down by the posts to give Doug Long an easy conversion.
Towards the end of the first quarter Newent doubled their advantage with a well-constructed try, working their way upfield through several phases before a strong carry from Dan Fletcher took play into Bromsgrove’s 22.
The ball was recycled quickly and spun wide, where Will Hartland ghosted through a tight gap with the cutest of show and goes and ran clear to touch down. Long added the extras from the left of the posts.
A penalty against Newent at a ruck gave Bromsgrove their first entry to the 22, where the outcome of a melee was yellow cards for Dan Fletcher and the Boars’ influential No 8 Steven Leach.
Play restarted with Newent put-in at a scrum, from which home No 8 Josh Lever – taking advantage of his opposite number’s absence – made a good carry before a deft offload to Ethan Allen.
Newent’s hooker charged to halfway before kicking ahead as defenders closed in and, demonstrating an impressive turn of speed to keep clear of his chasers, picked up just short of the line to dive over for a superb solo touchdown.
With the hosts 19-0 ahead, despite having had less possession, Bromsgrove needed to score before the break and they spent the closing minutes of the half camped deep in Newent territory.
The hosts defended with great determination and discipline, holding up a Bromsgrove player over the line for a goal-line dropout which Doug Long cleared to the 22.
Bromsgrove secured their lineout and a carry from Steven Leach – back from his yellow card- –took play back into the danger zone, where good support play and offloading ended with prop Jamie Constantine crossing under the posts.
Full back Rhys Williams added the extras, making the half-time score Newent 19 -7 Bromsgrove.
SECOND HALF
Newent started the second half of their game against Bromsgrove by conceding three points after being penalised at a ruck.
Newent regained the initiative with a fine backs move as the ball went left from a scrum on halfway.
Fin Mellis came off his wing to make the extra man in the line but it was Kyle Towers on the left wing who did the damage, breaking towards the 22 before a inside pass to Joe Warner put the centre in behind the posts for the bonus point try. Long converted for 26-10.
The lineout was secured after a superb 50:22 from the left foot of Adrian Connelly and the pack drove towards the line, but a Bromsgrove hand dislodged the ball forward.
Ben Brown – at No 8 after Josh Lever took a knock and was replaced by Jim Hartland – fed Dylan Leney on the blindside. Newent’s scrum half was tackled but wriggled over in the right-hand corner for an unconverted try.
Bromsgrove scored their second try wide on the right, after a prolonged period of pressure and scored again directly from the restart and at 31-22 the Boars were back in the hunt.
Newent’s Head Coach Sam Goatley brought himself off the bench, after Will Hartland limped off.
As Bromsgrove attacked from the restart he made a crucial turnover, ripping the ball in the tackle and then riding several big hits to retain possession.
Bromsgrove were penalised at the ruck and Long slotted the three points from 25m as the game went into stoppage time.
As Bromsgrove sought a fourth, Connelly stole a loose ball.
He was half held but got a pass away to Garrett Myers and the prop-turned-flanker raced from his own 22 to touch down for Newent’s sixth. Long’s conversion attempt, narrowly off target.
