WRU East One
Abergavenny RFC 10 Monmouth RFC 28
(Match abandoned after 51 minutes)
IT may have been Valentine’s Day, but there was no love lost as Abergavenny hosted Monmouth in the basement derby, with the referee abandoning the match after a bust-up early in the second half when the visitors were well in front.
Saturday’s crunch game on Saturday between the bottom hosts and second to bottom visitors was critical for both sides in trying to ensure either does not face relegation at the end of the season.
After a convincing display up to the 51-minute mark with four tries to one gaining Monmouth a try-scoring bonus point, spectators were left confused to see from a distance a large stoppage in play.
A fracas between both teams, although seemingly more jostling and shoving than vicious, was exacerbated by the incursion of two track-suited home substitutes which appeared to inflame matters.
Players then exited the field in dribs and drabs saying the game had been abandoned, and after midfield discussions between club officials and the referee that was confirmed.
The outcome now awaits reports by both clubs and the match official to the WRU, and a decision as to whether the score will stand or whether the game will have to be replayed.
Within five minutes of the start, Monmouth had broken upfield on the stand side of the Bailey Park pitch for wing Dan Dunmore’s to go over for the first try, comfortably converted by Matt Tabb.
Play switched the other way when Abergavenny’s full back, who appeared their most consistent player, gained a 45m touch towards their favourite downhill corner, and they then drove over the line, only for a defender to hold up the ball .
Aber kicked a penalty though to make it 3-7, but Monmouth fly-half Lewis Bates then made an excellent break and Dunmore was on hand again to take his inside pass to score near the posts to extend the lead to 3-14.
Despite the size of the home pack, Monmouth were holding up well in the set pieces, so much so that front row substitutes were brought on early to strengthen the hosts.
With 10 minutes to go to half-time Bates then broke a tackle to score a third try, with Tabb converting off the post for 3-21.
Abergavenny hit back though, scoring a try just before half-time from a breakaway from far out.
The pressure from Monmouth continued in the second half however when an Abergavenny player was forced into carrying the ball over his own line and touching down
And centre Harry Whelan was soon pressing again, crashing over for a fourth try, converted by Tabb.
Then it all went pear-shaped and the 10-28 score will now either stand or not, leaving players and spectators alike confused as to what had happened and the ultimate outcome.
With the Six Nations continuing there will be no game this week and Brynmawr, 25-10 winners at Dowlais, will be the next visitors to the Sportsground on Saturday, February 28.
Elsewwhere, Usk secured an epic 43-38 home win over Croesyceiliog to go sixth in East 2, Rhys Williams with the winning try after scores from Barney Hewartson, Ben Gameston, Will Guy, and Josh Guy (2), all six converted by Jake Wilkinson.
But Chepstow missed out 34-13 at home to New Panteg in E3. Cam Rees making his 50th 1st XV appearance for the hosts.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.