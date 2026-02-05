CINDERFORD RFC produced one of their most impressive performances of the season on Saturday, January 31, as they claimed a deserved 41–24 victory over third-placed Barnstaple at the Bell Sports and Rugby Park.
The visitors made a fast start and briefly stunned the home crowd by racing into an early lead, but Cinderford responded superbly to wrestle control of an open and entertaining contest that was level at the break.
After conceding twice in the opening exchanges, the Forest side found their rhythm through clever kicking and sharp support play. A perfectly weighted chip through unlocked the Barnstaple defence for the first Cinderford try, which settled the hosts and sparked a strong spell of pressure. From there, the momentum swung decisively, with powerful carries up front and quick hands out wide stretching the visitors.
Cinderford crossed twice more before half-time, including a standout solo effort that brought the crowd to its feet, but Barnstaple ensured the contest remained finely balanced as the teams went in level at 19–19.
The second half began in ideal fashion for the hosts, who struck early to edge ahead before briefly allowing Barnstaple back into the contest following a costly error. However, that proved to be the visitors’ final score as Cinderford tightened their grip on proceedings.
Dominance at the lineout and crisp attacking moves paved the way for further tries, with the hosts showing patience and composure to pull clear. Strong finishing and a late double score sealed a convincing win that underlined Cinderford’s growing confidence and attacking threat.
Cinderford United also enjoyed success on the same afternoon, recording a 38–19 victory away at Bream. The United side ran in several well-worked tries and showed resilience against determined opposition to cap off a positive day for the club.
