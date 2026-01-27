LYDNEY Town and Cirencester Town shared the points in an evenly contested Hellenic Premier Division encounter at Sansom Park on Saturday.
The visitors began the afternoon with confidence and enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening half, moving the ball neatly and forcing Lydney to defend for long periods.
Alex Causon was kept busy in the home goal as Cirencester created a number of opportunities, and the pressure eventually told just before the interval when Rhys Wells converted from close range after a cross from the left found its way through the box.
While Cirencester held the upper hand before the break, Lydney ensured they remained firmly in the contest by limiting the damage and showing greater purpose after the restart.
The hosts increased the tempo, pressed higher up the pitch and began to create problems of their own, with debutant Ibrahim Olateju adding pace and direct running down the flank.
Lydney’s improved second-half performance was rewarded when a corner was only partially cleared and a foul inside the area resulted in a penalty. Matt Green calmly dispatched the spot-kick, bringing the home side level and shifting the balance of the game.
The remainder of the match saw chances at both ends. Lydney enjoyed their best spell of the afternoon, with Ethan Vaughan influential in midfield and the hosts pushing for a second goal, while Cirencester continued to pose a threat on the break as they looked to regain control.
Despite late pressure and several half-chances, neither side was able to find a decisive moment. The draw reflected a game of contrasting halves, with both teams showing quality and resilience at different stages.
Lydney remain three points clear of the relegation places and will look to build on the performance when they travel to Royal Wootton Bassett Town next weekend.
