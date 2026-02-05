Newent maintained their record of five points from every home game with another big scalp in the shape of first-time visitors Bournville.
Arguably this 39-38 Regional One Midlands win was the most dramatic yet, as the Choccos recovered from a 39-14 deficit to close the gap to one point before failing to take the chance to win with the last kick.
The visitors opened the scoring when Newent lost possession on their 22 and a clever kick found Adam Collingwood in space on the right-wing to for 0-5.
Tom Webb’s restart kick was claimed by the hosts and Ethan Allen carried strongly into the 22 before Will Hartland was high tackled resulting in a yellow card for Bourn’s openside Adam Shaw and a kick at goal which Webb slotted for 3-5.
Newent took the lead a few minutes later, Hartland’s half break releasing Kyle Towers 35m out to beat his opposing wing and sprint away for 8-5.
A defensive lineout 10m out was overthrown and the visitors drove over for Shaw to score. Jacob Fewtrell converted for 8-12.
Bournville were penalised from the restart, and with the line-out secured, Webb delivered a perfectly-weighted chip behind before Towers won the race to touchdown his second try, converted by Webb to make it 15-12.
Towers then turned creator, popping up on the ‘wrong’ wing to run deep into Bournville territory before loosehead Garrett Myers found Ethan Allen in support and Newent’s hooker charged away to score under the posts, with Webb adding the extras for 22-12.
Newent won a five-metre scrum, and Dylan Leney fed Webb who put Towers through at pace for his hat-trick and the try bonus, again converted for a 29-12 half-time lead.
Webb fielded the restart kick on his own 22 and found touch two metres from Bournville’s right-hand corner flag.
Dan Fletcher secured the line-out and the Newent pack mauled forwards, before Allen peeled off the back and crashed over for his second try, also converted for 36-12.
The force was with the hosts, but when Webb then chipped and chased he was baulked by Bourn’s hooker, who was sin-binned, and forced off injured.
Doug Long added the three points to make it 39-12, but the loss of Webb saw Newent’s grip loosened in the final half-hour, with the late blitz forcing off Ben Vincent, Ethan Allen and Kyle Towers injured as well.
Second row Ben Meakin crossed for a converted try after sustained pressure for 39-19, and when Bournville left-wing Nathan Decalmer caught a long pass tight to the touchline, he sweetly stepped inside before sprinting away for the bonus point try, also converted for 39-26.
A chip through then saw outside centre Sam Grimshaw just win the race to the touchdown, although Newent were adamant the ball had run dead to make it 39-31.
Newent’s Dan Fletcher was then shown a yellow card after a ruck offence too many, before three minutes into stoppage time, Decalmer turned up on the right wing to finish a multi-phased attack, with the conversion making it a one-point game with one more play.
Bournville fielded the restart and worked their way upfield to the 22, where they won a penalty for a high tackle, but to the hosts’ mighty relief the effort faded across the face of the posts.
