NEWENT RFC 2nds, the Phoenix, faced a competitive Old Centralians 2nds in a Friday night friendly at the Rec, but toughed it out in the cross-field wind and squally showers to win 14-7.
The opening exchanges were fiercely contested and it was the end of the game’s first quarter before a score.
A good one it was too, as Newent’s man of the match Harry Davies made a big carry up the middle before finding second-row partner Jon Lowe in support for a touchdown under the posts, with fly-half Henry Howe converting for 7-0.
The Gloucester visitors got back on level terms just past the half-hour mark though, with a try from Davies’s opposite number Niall Galvin, who ran in strongly from a breakdown 15m out.
Amhere White added the extras to tie the scores at 7-7 going into the interval.
Newent started the second half strongly and went on to dominate territory and possession for large periods, but had to work very hard to breach the Old Cents’ defence.
The decisive score came nine minutes in, No 8 Jack Collett crossing after strong running from club head coach Sam Goatley had created the opening, with Henry Howe adding a good conversion for 14-7.
There were to be no further scores, although Newent came close after another rampaging carry from Harry Davies took play deep into the 22, before the referee brought the match to an early finish after a second Old Cents player suffered a game-ending injury.
This was a proper workout for a Pheonix side blending a mix of youth and experience which should stand them in good stead for matches to come in league and Combination Cup.
The renaissance of the 2nds has been one of the most positive aspects of what is proving a memorable season for the club.
