WRU East One
Nelson 19 Monmouth 1st XV 15
MONMOUTH took the lead for the first time through right wing Dan Dunmore with just 12 minutes of normal time left, in a keenly contested game on Saturday at high-flying Nelson.
The conversion proved beyond full back Lewis Bates, whose long penalty kick to touch had taken his side deep into the Nelson 22 for an assault on the line, which the visiting pack crossed but failed to score because the ball was held up.
But an earlier knock on by the hosts saw a scrum, and a quick transfer of the ball along the back line out to Dunmore brought a try and a 15-12 lead.
While the conversion failed from so far out, Bates otherwise had an excellent game throughout, both with ball in hand as well as with his prodigious boot.
Earlier in the tit for tat contest, with Monmouth competing well up front especially in the scrums, it had taken Nelson 15 minutes playing down the slope to break the deadlock with an unconverted try (5-0).
Soon after, Monmouth slipped further behind when Nelson intercepted a loose pass and evaded some rather weak attempts at ankle-taps to go 12-0 up halfway through the second quarter
Monmouth responded with some sterling runs out of defence, most noticeable of which was one by centre Harry Whelan backed up by blindside flanker Max Wiltshire, who all but scored.
But following several rucks near the line, Monmouth won a penalty which was quickly taken by Bates finding Whelan on hand to narrow the score to 12-7 as the half-time whistle approached.
Playing with the slope after the restart, Monmouth were able to put Nelson under greater pressure and Bates was soon within range to score with a penalty kick narrowing the scores to 12-10.
Then came Dunmore’s try in the closing stages to snatch the lead, followed soon after by his departure from the field for the rest of the game, giving a penalty to the hosts.
Enthused by this turn of events, Nelson kicked to touch and although mauling is one of the hosts’strengths, Monmouth managed to turn the ball over with a fracas resulting, for which the referee gave both captains a talking to.
Despite the high tackle offence on the opposing scrum-half, the visitors had victory in their grasp as the clock ticked down.
But four minutes into injury time, they were cruelly denied by a pushover converted try, resulting in wild applause from the large crowd of home supporters.
Despite having lost their early season encounter 24-46 and now being the best part of the table apart in Division 1 East, Monmouth showed some true resilience and capability.
Second from bottom seven points above Abergavenny, and despite many away games to come, one can only hope their trip to Bedlinog this Saturday (January 24) will see the same encouraging display by these local lads.
Elsewhere at the weekend, Usk secured a vital 57-38 win over Pontypool United to lift them within a point of escaping the drop zone, only three points off fifth, in a super competitive East 2.
Chepstow were also pipped 33-30 in an exciting East 3 clash at Machen, leaving the visitors fourth.
Usk visit Rhymney this Saturday, while Chepstow host RTB Ebbw Vale.
