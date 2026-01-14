BLAENAVON RFC have pulled out of WRU East One, leaving Monmouth and Abergavenny in a tough fight at the foot of the table.
The latter two were in the bottom three with the Torfaen outfit, with Monmouth’s home clash with them two Saturdays ago called off after Blaenavon failed to produce a team.
A message to clubs from the WRU last week said: “They will be withdrawing from Division 1 East and will be unable to fulfil any further fixtures for the remainder of the season.
"All results involving Blaenavon will now be expunged and any points gained by other teams against them withdrawn...
"We will be in touch in the next week or two with confirmation relating to how many teams will now be relegated."
One of the oldest clubs in Wales dating back to 1877, Blaenavon RFC said in a statement this week they would be dropping down five divisions for ‘a reset’ after struggling to put out a team for some years.
”As speculation begins to circulate, the Committee of Blaenavon RFC would like to openly and honestly share the current position of the club with our members, supporters, volunteers, and the wider community,” they posted.
“In recent seasons, the club has faced challenges around player availability and commitment.
“Unfortunately, the level of consistency required to build and sustain a competitive senior side in Division 1 has not always been present, which at times has been both difficult and frustrating for those working hard behind the scenes.
“Alongside this, attempts to support player retention through incentives were made transparently and with the knowledge of the WRU.
“While we understand why past decisions were made, we have now decided as a club that it is the right time to change this approach and to put things right for the future.
“Blaenavon RFC has always been, first and foremost, a community rugby club. Our focus is now firmly on creating opportunities for our own players – particularly the first group of youth age-grade players progressing through our Junior section – and supporting their journey into senior rugby.
“This was the original vision when our Mini and Junior section was established in 2017: to build a strong, inclusive pathway where local players can grow, develop, and ultimately represent their club at senior level, within a grassroots environment they feel proud to belong to.
“With this in mind, the club has made the difficult but carefully considered decision to withdraw from Division 1 East with immediate effect and to reset our senior rugby programme ahead of the 2026/2027 season, recommencing in Division 6.
“We believe this is the right time to reset and rebuild – to create a club culture rooted in commitment, togetherness, and long-term sustainability, and to build a Blaenavon RFC that we can all be proud of.
“This reset will provide the right platform for our current youth players to step into senior rugby together, while also laying strong foundations for the many Mini and Junior players who will follow in the years ahead.
“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to those players, coaches, volunteers, parents, and supporters who have remained committed to the club throughout this period.
“Your dedication has not gone unnoticed. We are also extremely grateful to the many individuals and fellow rugby clubs who have reached out in recent weeks to offer messages of support, encouragement, and assistance – it has been genuinely appreciated and is a true reflection of the rugby community.
“We are excited about the future of Blaenavon RFC and remain confident that, with the continued support of our community, volunteers, coaches, parents, and players, the club can grow, develop, and thrive for generations to come.”
Their withdrawal and the removal of all their results leaves Monmouth second from bottom on seven points, seven behind Brynmawr, who beat Abergavenny in bottom on one point 29-10 on Saturday.
Monmouth lost their 2026 opener 46-10 at league leaders Blackwood and will be hoping for a better result at Nelson this Saturday, while Aber visit Blaina.
