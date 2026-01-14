THE Green Army blitzed an inexperienced Nuneaton side on Saturday, running in 16 tries with Tom Webb converting all bar one in a 110-7 landslide home victory.
The Nuns never stopped competing in the Regional One Midlands game, but were starved of possession by a disciplined and focussed Newent.
Doug Long picked up a minor injury warming up, so Joe Warner moved to full back with Will Hartland taking his place on the bench, where he was joined by club captain Ben Vincent and Thai Hayward providing front row cover.
There were rare starts for Ryan Thomson at tight-head, Jordan Devries at blindside, Josh Lever at No 8 and Fin Mellis on the left wing, plus a debut on the opposite wing for Phoenix star Sion Killa.
The match was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of former Newent player and farmer Roger Carter who passed away in December, and would have been proud of his nephews, Dan Fletcher, Vincent and James and Will Hartland, who between them contributed four tries.
Fletcher opened the scoring, the second row catching the kick-off, with possession moved through multiple phases before Newent’s captain for the day ran in under the posts.
Inside centre Nathan Brooks supported a strong carry from hooker Allen to next score, before the latter showed impressive pace to run in from 10m.
Newent’s hooker then broke from a maul from a close-range line-out after Nuneaton were penalised for a high tackle, and although Webb’s conversion was off target for the only time, Newent were 26-0 up with a try bonus point inside the first quarter.
Killa was next up with a debut try after a break from outside centre George Alvis split the defence.
Warner then ran back a clearance kick from inside Newent’s half, combining with Mellis who made ground before giving a return pass for the full back to run in.
With the game approaching the half-hour mark, the Nuns broke their duck with an intercepted try (40-7).
But Newent responded quickly, a Jim Hartland turnover and an incisive break from Alvis putting in Josh Lever, before another clearance kick was returned with Nathan Brooks touching down under the posts after supporting Webb’s half break.
A scrum penalty in the away 22 was then the platform for the 10th try, Ted Bailey’s quick tap finished by Killa, before Alvis touched down after a scything run infield from Mellis was taken on by Jim Hartland, making it 68-7 at half-time.
It took 15 minutes of the second half before Newent added to their account, taking a scrum against the head 15m out and Josh Lever carrying over.
Try No 12 stood out, the ball spun wide from a defensive Newent scrum for Warner to come into the line with a scorching break before finding Alvis for a run in under the posts.
Vincent then joined the fray and with his first touch charged in from 30m to touch down in Cauldron Corner.
And another dynamic Vincent carry then found Will Hartland for a finish, before the latter brought up Newent’s ton with the 15th try.
And Newent’s fly-half Webb completed the scoring with a fine solo try from half way, breaching the defence with a show and go before racing clear, and converting for a 35-point haul.
Newent visit Bridgnorth on Saturday while Ross RFC are at Widden Old Boys.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.