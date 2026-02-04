Cirencester U15s 45 Ross U15s 7
IT WAS an early start and a long drive to Cirencester, but Ross U15s were buzzing to be back playing rugby.
They knew it would be a tough challenge, and the hosts certainly lived up to expectations.
The forwards were asked to step up, and matched Cirencester’s pack in all areas, while strong carries and excellent support play meant runners were offering themselves for second, third, and even fourth-phase ball.
This sustained pressure paid off with a well-worked try for Ross by Theo Mills, converted by Euan Winstanley.
And at half-time, Cirencester were surprised to find themselves only narrowly ahead 14-7.
In the second half, however, Ross were unable to slow Cirencester down, and despite continued hard work, the defensive line struggled, allowing the hosts to move the ball effectively through their backs and finish the match strongly, pulling away in the closing stages.
Ross can take plenty of positives from the game, reinforced by comments from the Cirencester coach, who felt the final score did not reflect how closely matched the teams were.
That said, Ross know they need to review and improve their defensive line going forward.
The visitors’ man of the match was Tyler Oseman, who was strong at all set pieces, carried well and tackled hard as always.
Theo Mills also had a great game in the loose and set piece and scored his first try in the league, while Leo Dumont in his first game tackled and ran with the ball well.
Any U15/16/17s looking to try their hand at rugby can join training on Thursdays from 5.30pm-7pm and Sundays 10-11am. Contact coach Basil Parker on 07717 299795 for more information.
