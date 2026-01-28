WRU East One
Bedlinog RFC 38 Monmouth RF 10
IT proved more a day for ducks rather than rugby on Saturday, as Monmouth visited Bedlinog in one of only two East One fixtures played.
As a result, the incessant rain and slippery underfoot conditions were an undoubted major factor in the result, resulting in handling errors and missed kicks at goal.
That is not to say that the hosts were not the better side on the day, but even they would admit what a lottery the game was.
The Foxes’ greater concerted eagerness, exploitation of errors and their destructive defence were, however, what clinched it, apart from the penalties and yellow cards liberally awarded throughout, with an almost complete absence of signals and consistency by the match official, leaving spectators bemused.
Monmouth started well taking the game to the top-three hosts, and their reward early on through several hard carries was a penalty which Lewis Bates missed, having allowed for the wind which then failed him.
The visitors held up reasonably well in early scrums but then conceded a penalty, as well as a man yellow-carded for dissent.
Bedlinog took advantage and soon scored a converted try, followed soon by a large fracas amongst the players.
Play then moved on with an emphasis on long kicks to and fro and after 23 minutes a driven scrum moved Bedlinog into a 14-0 lead.
Precise observation of the action now proving difficult in the persistent rain, the Foxes then stretched their lead to 21-0 just a couple of minutes later.
Some criticism from the sidelines was next followed by Bedlinog receiving a yellow card for a high tackle.
And a Dan Dunmore break then saw Monmouth camped on the the hosts’ line which was finally breached, taking the score at half-time to 21-5, with Bates denied the conversion by by the width of the right hand post.
Almost straight from the restart a rather leisurely kick for touch was charged down and pounced upon by the Foxes, increasing the mountain Monmouth now had to climb to 26-5.
Tackling was proving difficult, but one spectacular effort by Dunmore set an opponent back in his tracks with a knock forward as a consequence.
A 40-yard Bedlinog break from a ruck was also saved just before the line, but the resultant scrum was trundled backwards to make it 33-5.
Monmouth then lost their captain to a yellow card for protesting about a high tackle that the referee had seemingly missed.
They continued to battle hard though, and from a penalty kick to the corner for a touch followed by several winning rucks, second row Shaun Hobbs used his strength to crash over half way out on the left to make it 33-10.
Play moved on towards full-time in increasingly difficult conditions, with a loose Monmouth pass hacked downfield giving Bedlinog the last word with a further unconverted try and a final score of 38-10.
‘A bad day at the office’ when with better conditions one could have expected a narrower result but, as they say, ‘that is sport’.
And all one must hope now is that Monmouth’s home game against Dowlais this Saturday bringsbetter rewards for their undoubted hard work.
Monmouth Druids are also in action on Saturday, at home to Dragons League leaders Bedwas Athletic.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.