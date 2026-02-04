ENGLAND and Wales will be playing against each other in the Six Nations once again this Saturday and we have put together all you need to know ahead of the game.
Where is the match taking place?
What time does the match start?
The match is starting at 4.40pm in GMT and will be on the radio and televised.
Where can I watch it?
- ITV
- S4C in Wales
- It will also be broadcasted on BBC 5 Live Radio, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.
When did the Six Nations originally start?
The idea of the Six Nations originally began in 1871 when England, Ireland and Wales competed in the Home Nations Championship.
Who’s in the line up?
The squad for England includes:
Freddie Steward (15) Immanuel Feyi-Wabsoso (14) Tommy Freeman (13) Fraser Dingwall (12) Henry Arundell (11) George Ford (10) Alex Mitchell (9) Ellis Genge (1) Jamie George (2) (Captain), Joe Heyes (3) Alex Coles (4) Ollie Chessum (5)Guy Pepper (6) Sam Underhill (7) Ben Earl (8)
Luke Cowan-Dickie (16) Bevan Rodd (17) Trevor Davison (18) Maro Itoje (19) Tom Curry (20) Henry Pollock (21) Ben Spencer (22) Marcus Smith (23)
The squad for Wales includes:
Louis Rees-Zammit (15) Ellis Mae 14) Eddie James (13) Ben Thomas (12) Josh Adams (11) Dan Edwards (10) Tomos Williams (9) Nicky Smith (1) Dewi Lake (2) Archie Griffin (3) Dafydd Jenkins (4) Adam Beard (5) Alex Mann (6) Josh Macloed (7) Aaron Wainright) (8)
Here are a list of pubs you can watch live coverage of the match this Saturday
The pubs/bars are located in Monmouthshire and The Wye Valley
- Green Dragon (Cinderhill Street, Monmouth)
- Old Nags Head (Monnow Street, Monmouth)
- Bar 125 (Monnow Street, Monmouth)
- The Punch House (Monnow Street)
- Bells Hotel and Country Club (Coleford)
- Monmouth Rugby Football Club
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.