LYDNEY RFC have confirmed that Paul Morris will take over as Director of Rugby at the end of the season, ready for the 2026/27 campaign. Morris, affectionately known as ‘Copper’, is currently the club’s backs coach and is highly respected by the players.
Rugby runs deep in the Morris family. His father, John, made 491 appearances for Lydney, while his grandfather, cousin, and uncle Winston Morris were all club stalwarts. Paul made his own debut for Lydney at just 16 in 1987 and, aside from one season with Gloucester, played all his rugby at Regentsholme until injury ended his career in 1999.
Chairman Duncan Sleeman said: ‘Paul was clearly our top candidate, he is an outstanding coach, and we are delighted he has accepted the position. His 31 years as a teacher combined with his playing experience means he has excellent communication skills and is well respected by all the players and supporters.’
Morris paid tribute to his predecessor, adding: ‘Firstly a huge thank you to Sam and his enormous contribution in developing the club over the past seasons. I am really looking forward to the challenge and expanding the magnificent work already done.
My priority for next season is to get a competitive squad on the field whilst helping ensure we are sustainable off the field. The Southwest Division is an extraordinarily strong league with no easy games, so keeping fortress Regentsholme will be important for a strong challenge. The coaching roles will remain similar to this season, with a forward-based coach and one for the backs to be announced soon.’
Morris is already a firm favourite among supporters and is expected to receive full backing from everyone at the club. With his experience on and off the pitch, Lydney RFC are confident he will lead the team successfully into next season and beyond.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.