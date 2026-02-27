HARTPURY University has made history after being crowned Women’s BUCS Super League Champions for the fourth consecutive year, securing the 2025/26 title with a flawless, undefeated season.
In a campaign that will go down as one of the most dominant in league history, Hartpury’s 1st XV won all 12 of their fixtures and claimed a bonus point in every match, finishing the season with a perfect 60 points from a possible 60. The unbeaten run not only secures four consecutive league titles but cements this squad’s place among the most successful university rugby teams in the country.
The achievement saw Hartpury deliver high-performance rugby built on physicality, precision, and an unwavering team culture. Hartpury University said the consistency required to maintain an unbeaten record across an entire Super League season is a testament to the standards set within the programme.
Andrew Ford, Senior Women’s Rugby Academy Manager at Hartpury University and College said: “I couldn’t be prouder of what Hartpury BUCS have achieved this year. Across all three teams, the standard of rugby and the togetherness of the group is a true testament to all the players and staff involved.
“For the team to achieve this trophy in the manner that they have this year is something incredibly special. To go unbeaten and secure maximum points across the season is a memory I hope they cherish for a long time, it’s been achieved by a very special group.”
Hartpury University said the fourth consecutive Women’s BUCS Super League title reinforces Hartpury’s position as a leading force in university rugby and reflects the institution’s continued commitment, alongside its Gloucester Hartpury RFC partners, to developing elite female athletes within a high-performance environment.
Hartpury now turns its attention to the next campaign, hoping they can achieve even more success and further cement their place in sporting history.
