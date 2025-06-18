A TEAM from a Forest primary school have made the national dodgeball finals for the second year in a row.
St White’s Primary School in Cinderford booked their place in the final after winning the South-West heats unbeaten.
Dodgeball is a six-a-side sport where the aim is to hit opponents with the ball.
The team with the most players on the court at the final whistle are the winners.
The regional finals were played at the University of the West of England and St White’s were one of 24 teams taking part.
The team is made up of pupils from Years Five and Six.
Three of the current team went to the final last year when they were in Year Five.
The national final will be held on Friday, July 4 in Stoke-on-Trent.
Teacher and coach Mr Ryan Cassidy said: “I could be more proud of this children.
“They've done really well and it's been a pleasure to coach them.
“The regional finals were played in Gloucester and there were schools from across the south-west.
“We won the final and were unbeaten.
“Last year we came 13th in the national final so we are really hoping to improve on that.
“The children here are really keen for dodgeball.
“It doesn’t necessarily matter about their ability and even children who aren’t into sport seem to enjoy dodgeball.
“It promotes fitness and builds their teamwork.
“The games are back-to-back and there is a lot of power in throwing the ball.
“The school does a lot of work in getting children active and dodgeball is a great way of doing that.
“The children really seem to enjoy it.”
Although only pupils in Years Five and Six take part in the competition, children are introduced to the sport from Year Three.
