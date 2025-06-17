ON Friday, June 13, The Tidenham And District Darts League witnessed an eventful day of matches in the Team Knockout competition second round, with teams battling for a place in the quarter-finals.

Chepstow Athletic Club advanced with a home walkover against Bream Sports Club, setting up a quarter-final clash against Lydney F.C.

Gamekeeper secured a 10-5 victory over Tufthorn Inn B, earning themselves a place in the next round. They will face Tufthorn Inn, who edged out Tidenham Legion 8-7.

Globe Berry Hill came out winners with an 8-6 win against Rising Sun A, securing their spot in the quarter-finals against Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant dominated their match against Whitecroft F.C, with an 8-0 win.

Nags Head Cinderford showed a stellar performance with a 12-3 triumph over Rising Sun B, advancing to face Woolaston F.C, who progressed via a home walkover against Cinderford R.F.C.

The second round was highly competitive but also showed some decisive victories, and several teams advancing via walkovers. The upcoming quarter-finals promise exciting matchups as teams vie for a place in the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals will take place on Friday, July 11 at 8.30pm. However, before this - the league continues with Division 1 and Division 2 set for some exciting clashes.

In Division 1, fourth placed Gamekeeper hosts Lydney FC, Mount Pleasant will welcome Tufthorn Inn B, while Tufthorn Inn A hosts Chepstow Athletic Club. Meanwhile, bottom of the table Bream Sports Club will travel to Nags Head A with the hopes to pick up their first points of the season.

Division 2 sees Rising Sun B host Cinderford RFC, Tidenham Legion B will welcome Globe Berry Hill, while league leaders Rising Sun A travel to St Briavels FC. Strugglers Woolaston FC will head to Whitecroft FC hoping to move from the foot of the table.