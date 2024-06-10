CHEPSTOW 1st XI won a tight South Wales Premier Two home encounter with Swansea outfit Clydach on Saturday, as all three of their teams celebrated victory.
Ben Sidney-Jones fired 59 in their 241-8 off 50 overs, backed by fellow opener Gareth Ansell with 34, third man Sam Hope-Bell with 47 and seventh man Scott Bailey with 32 not out.
And four wickets from Luke Watson, two from Filip Chitnis, and one apiece for Ben Hope-Bell and Mitchell Harris helped restrict the visitors to 216-9 for a 25-run win.
Philip Richardson scored 50 for the 2nds, supported by Malith Madurasinghe with 31, Bruno Chitnis 30, Benedict Tindall 22 and Tuhin Gavand 20, as they racked up 249 all out away to Ebbw Vale 1sts.
The bowlers then ensured that only three Vale batsmen made double figures in the South East Wales 4 clash, Rizan Mansoor with five wickets and Josh Tregaskes two, as the hosts were dismissed for 206.
The 3rds romped to a 125-run win away to Llanarth 2nds, after 82 runs from opener Alun Jones, 38 from Lloyd Bartlett, 34 from Paresh Mhamunkar, 32 from Raahi Kumar and 23 from Brent Harkins helped propel them to 259-7.
The hosts' Dave Myett with 39, Anthony Norris 37 and Mark Batt 24 made runs, but seven batsmen only scored six between them, with three ducks, as they were skittled for 134 in 32 overs.
Mhamunkar and Ferlyn Murdoch took three wickets apiece, and Kumar two.
But Sunday's Welsh Cup zonal semi-final saw Chepstow lose by five wickets at home to Newport CC.
Scott Bailey scored 95 including two sixes and nine fours before being caught and bowled.
But the hosts were all out for 175 in the 39th over, and Newport then made it to 176-5 with four overs to spare, Henry Sullivan taking three wickets.
Elsewhere, Llanarth 1sts were blasted by Blaina, who scored 346-6 off 45 overs on Saturday before bowling out their visitors for 138, only Paul Gittins with 39 and Tom Heath 27 making any real impression with the bat.