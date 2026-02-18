HABERDASHERS' Monmouth's U18 girls produced a truly outstanding performance at the Welsh National Schools Championships in Cardiff, bringing home a well-deserved silver medal after a day of exceptional hockey, resilience, and teamwork.
Despite wet and miserable weather, the team started the tournament with confidence and determination, securing three convincing wins in the group stages.
A dominant display with excellent attacking flair saw them beat Llandovery 5-0, followed by a controlled and disciplined performance to secure a tight 1-0 win over Christ College Brecon.
And the group stage was wrapped up by a 3-0 win over Brynhyfryd, showcasing clinical finishing and solid defensive organisation.
These results earned the squad a place in the semi-finals against Cardiff's Howell’s School, where the girls rose to the occasion, showing grit, teamwork and complete control to finish with another 3–0 victory to book their place in the final.
Facing Llandaff Cathedral, Monmouth then made a dream start with an opening goal after just four minutes, but their rivals found an equaliser to level the game just before half-time.
Early in the second half, Mali Price executed a beautifully rehearsed penalty corner routine, slotting the ball into the back of the net to restore the lead.
The final minutes were tense though, and despite heroic defending, Llandaff equalised once more, taking the match to penalty shuffles.
Goalkeeper Verity Ainsworth delivered an incredible performance, making two outstanding saves, but Monmouth were just edged out in the final round of shuffles, taking home a superb silver after a thrilling final.
Director of Hockey Lucy Pugh said: "A huge well done to every member of the squad for their commitment, teamwork, and exceptional effort throughout the season.
"You have represented the school with pride, resilience, and maturity, and we could not be prouder of your development and achievements this year.
"An amazing performance from an amazing group – well done, girls!"
Comments
