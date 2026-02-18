TWO wins in an hour at appropriately-named Wincanton finally ended a run of 70 runners without victory for Grand National-winning trainer Venetia Williams and her Wye Valley yard.
She had to go back 61 days to mid-December for her last winner – Lady Pretender at Plumpton – before 10/1 shot Jeu D'Opale galloped home to take the £10,000 2m 4f Bet MGM Handicap Chase by 7L on Valentine's Day under jockey Charlie Deutsch.
And like buses, another came along almost immediately, Deutsch saddling 5/2 shot Camulus to a 2 1/2L win in the 3m 1f £10,000 Bet MGM Chase moments later to secure a 38-1 double.
The King’s Caple trainer told Racing Post: "It's relief, and a long time coming. I've forgotten what it's like. You say cycles, I think I've been riding a penny-farthing.
"It's very easy to look at statistics and put all the horses under an umbrella, but I've tried to look at them individually.
"We've had a few who have been placed and run well, but it was lovely to see Jeu D'Opale win. It's lovely for the owners, who have been very patient with him."
Williams is now looking ahead and hopes stable star L'Homme Presse, fourth in the 2024 Gold Cup, can continue "flying the flag" at next month's festival.
She said: "He's had three seconds this season, all in top races. A lot of our better horses have been running well, but we've had a few mishaps with them and they've not been able to carry on, so I'm pleased L'Homme Presse has been flying the flag. I hope the supporting team can follow through.
"He'll run in the Gold Cup to see if he can pick up a prize of some sort, and hopefully then he'll run in the Grand National."
Meanwhile, Hentland trainer Tom Symonds enjoyed one of the best wins of his career as 11/8 favourite Lu'dor raced to a commanding 4L win under Gavin Sheehan in the £60,000 Grade 2 ZYN Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock Park on Saturday.
Victory in the 3m 1/2F race secured a £34,572 pay day, and Symonds said: "Well done Haydock for holding their nerve (and getting racing on despite parts of the track being frozen earlier on).
"His jumping is getting a bit more accurate. He can be a bit 'French' at his hurdles and kick them out the way.
"But now he is using himself much better. Caoilin (Quinn) would usually ride him but he was at Ascot today, so sorry to him.
"But with Gavin (Sheehan) on, we learn a new dynamic with a new jockey. We maybe learn more about the horse with someone who has never ridden him before. He felt that every post was a winning one. The further he went the better he got.
"I'm most excited when he goes over fences. I really do think with this horse that everything he does over a hurdle is a bonus...
“So it is nice to have a horse who has not put a foot wrong for us."
