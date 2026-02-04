MONROSS Trailblazers' Lucinda Lumley stormed through the muddy Herefordshire countryside to take the women's over-35 class in the final Herefordshire & Borders Winter X-Country League race at Rotherwas on Sunday.
Hosted by Hereford Triathlon Club, it was a fantastic day of racing to wrap up the 2025/26 season with 176 runners taking on the testing six-mile course.
And close behind Lucinda (47.52) and second over-35 on the day was club mate Laura Lelievre (49.33), who secured the overall series win in the age category.
Rob Potter was seventh men's over-45 in 52nd overall crossing in 49.26, finishing one place behind Laura in the overall series rankings, while Andrew Stephens in 62nd (51.00) was 10th over-50, and Andrew Wright in 74th was seventh over-55.
The club posted: "Huge shout-out to Laura Lelievre, who officially finished the XC series as the 1st FV35 runner overall!
"Laura showed amazing consistency and grit by completing all 5 races in the series. What an achievement!
"Well done to everyone who pulled on the MonRoss colours this winter. It won't be long before warmer, lighter evenings brings the summer series!"
Race and series winner was Sam Juson of Croft Ambrey who crossed in 36.12 more than three minutes clear of his nearest rival on the day.
Fastest woman was Ffion Price of Builth Wells AC who crossed in 46.30, with Anne Crawford of Malvern Buzzards top woman of the series.
Meanwhile, Trailblazers' Gavin Jones went the extra mile running the icy Amager Faelled parkrun in Copenhagen on Saturday, thereby completing a month of at least 5k a day, crossing in 27.21.
Club mate Jennifer Graham was eighth fastest woman in the 424-strong Chipping Sodbury parkrun in 23.58, while Pip Cottrell was fifth fastest female in 28.44 in the Thornbury event.
Cat Finlay was also ninth woman home in the Gloucester City parkrun in 26.11, while Tom Davies placed 19th overall at Lydney in 24.48, and Rob Nicholls 52nd in the Chippenham Fields event in Monmouth in 28.23.
Sadly, Ross-on-Wye parkrun, which celebrated its 200th event on December 27, was scuppered for the fourth consecutive weekend by the wet weather.
But Newent’s 580th parkrun went ahead on Saturday with 70 runners, joggers and walkers turning out.
David Bannister of Wye Valley Runners led the way crossing 16 seconds ahead of Thomas Dunn of HI Runners in 21.35.
Josh Ripley was third (22.28), followed by Richard Williams (22.30), James Larke and Tobin Rusby (both 23.36), Nick Simpson (23.59), Dan Greene (24.24), Kieran Smith (24.35) and rounding out the top 10 Patrick Kelly (25.21).
First woman home in 27.07 was Liz Hill of Lonely Goat RC, followed by Rebecca Troth of North Bristol Running Group in 29.13 and Sally Cross in 29.55.
Elsewhere, the even older Forest of Dean parkrun at Five Acres hosted its 759th run, with Steven Harris heading the 108-strong field in 18.50 and Spirit of Monmouth’s Katerina Adams fastest woman in 22.02.
