VETERAN runner Keith Penny was up for the challenge of one of the nation's toughest races – the 160-mile Montane Winter Spine Challenger North.
It took the 71-year-old Monmouth endurance athlete 87 hours 53 minutes to cover the ”truly demanding“ Pennine Way route from Hardraw to Kirk Yetholm on the Scottish Borders, well inside the 108-hour limit, crossing some of Britain’s most beautiful but difficult terrain, including the Yorkshire Dales, Northumberland National Park, Hadrian’s Wall and the Cheviots.
Described as ”one of the most physically and mentally demanding races, made tougher by the ferocity and intensity of the British winter”, Keith set off in a 123-strong field at 6pm on January 11 and finished 57th out of the 80 who reached the line.
Keith said: "It was by far my most challenging race. The terrain is often difficult, made worse by freezing rain, sleet and snow, with very strong winds at times in the mountains.
"Ice was a significant hazard, and sleep deprivation coupled with only eight hours of daylight added to the challenge."
Snowy conditions up to highest point Cross Fell were tough in darkness, and teaming up with three others for safety, "it was a relief" to reach the refuge hut for hot food and drinks.
The going got easier along Hadrian’s Wall and on to Bellingham, where Keith grabbed a couple of hours sleep, followed by Byrness, where racers could rest in the church.
With 25 miles left across the Cheviots, he and two others climbed in darkness in heavy snow and strong winds, and then sheltered in a tent set up by the safety team, before finally reaching the line in mid-morning.
Keith praised the event volunteers’ “wonderful support” and the Pennine Way trail angels who opened up outbuildings, barns and homes.
“What started as a frightening challenge became a shared adventure made possible by strangers, one I‘ll never forget,” he said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.