MONROSS Trailblazers headed for the fourth race of the Herefordshire & Borders Winter Cross Country League hosted by Malvern Buzzards on the first Sunday of 2026.
Gavin Jones came home 21st in the 188-strong field in 39.31 as fourth fastest senior man, in a race headed by more than two minutes by Croft Ambrey flyer Sam Juson (33.02).
Lucinda Lumley was 44th and first over-35 women in 42.40, just pipping club mate Laura Lelievre by one place overall and in category, who crossed in 43.06.
Rob Potter was 54th in 44.02, followed by Andrew Wright 85th and fourth over-55 in 48.05, and Andrew Stephens 88th in 49.06.
On Saturday, Gavin Jones stormed home fastest in the Forest of Dean parkrun, covering the weekly 5k course in 19.57, with club mates Neil Harper eighth in 23.31 and Josh Simmons ninth in 23.55.
Tony Davies headed for the Newport parkrun, where he finished 63rd out of 556 in 23.26, while Jennifer Graham placed 215th out of 739 at the Eastville event in Bristol.
Further afield in Exeter, Gareth Bradbury was 42nd out of 356 in 22.40, while Emma Humphries and Emma Davies ran together in Rogiet, finishing 35th and 36th out of 185 in 23.29.
And closer to home at Chippenham parkrun in Monmouth, Nick Cook came home fifth out of 197 in 18.24 and Catherine Finlay 52nd in 25.49.
Meanwhile, Trailblazers are hosting the 3.9-mile Kymin Winter Fell Race in Monmouth this Sunday (January 18), starting (2pm) and finishing on the hill path just above the May Hill, followed by sausage and chips and the presentation in the pub.
Blazers have taken over the running of the annual event from Chepstow Harriers.
See fellrace.com for more information.
