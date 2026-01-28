A COMMANDING 4-0 win away to Oxfordshire basement boys Clanfield 85 lifted the Daffs to their highest ever points total since winning promotion to Hellenic One eight years ago – and there's still just over a third of the season to go.
Victory strengthened their hold on a play-off place in fifth, giving them 38 points from 22 games to open a four-point gap on Redditch Borough in sixth.
Dylan Hart put Newent in front on 32 minutes, and they turned around a goal to the good before taking control with a second from Sam Judge on 55 minutes.
And two goals in the final five minutes from Ben Harbourne and George Brand sealed a big three points on the road, with the club posting: "After yesterday’s result we reached our highest points total since promotion to Hellenic Division One!
"A huge credit to Luke Handley and Zaq Hussain for their outstanding work in their first management roles."
But Ruardean Hill suffered a crushing 2-1 Gloucestershire League basement battle home loss to 10-man Cribbs 2nds, who played all but the first 20 minutes a man short after a red card, and leapfrogged Rangers to drop them into the bottom two.
The visitors struck first when a clipped cross into the middle was headed home by Alex Craig giving Hill keeper Aaron Underwood no chance.
A poor tackle then reduced Cribbs to 10 before Hill saw a 38th-minute penalty by Steve Clark saved and a free header with the keeper beaten kept out by the post.
And despite several more chances after half-time, Hill were caught on the break five minutes from time when Harvey Jasper poked the ball home through a group of bodies for 2-0.
Right on 90 minutes Clark gave the hosts some hope racing onto a through ball to make it 2-1, but Cribbs held out to score an invaluable win.
Lydney Athletic led 1-0 at the break at bottom four outfit Winchcombe Town in Gloucestershire Northern 2, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw, Jason Heaphy and Blaine Smith their marksmen.
The Wyesiders’ 2nds also missed a chance to steal a march on North Gloucestershire’s 1’s top two after conceding an equaliser four minutes into stoppage time at home to mid-table Redmarley & Tibberton, James Turley having scored for the hosts in the 1-1 draw.
And Ruardean Hill’s day didn’t get any better as their 2nds lost 6-2 away to leaders Staunton & Corse 2nds, leaving them bottom a point behind local rivals Ruardean United, who didn’t play at the weekend.
Mitcheldean 2nds were also lashed 10-4 away to Lydney Town B in NG2, leaving them one place above the drop zone,.
Fixtures this Saturday (January 31) include – Bishop’s Cleeve Dev v Ruardean Hill, Lydbrook Athletic v Bream Amateurs, Mitcheldean v Smiths Barometrics, Longhope v Broadwell 2nds, Howle Hill v Huntley (Weston), Lydbrook 2nds v Ruardean United, Ruardean Hill 2nds v Mushet & Coalway 2nds, Bream 2nds v Mitcheldean 2nds, Ruardean Hill A v Longhope 2nds, Staunton & Corse A v Lydbrook A.
