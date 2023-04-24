THE young Ross Juniors Women’s team fought so hard in the club’s first ever senior final at Hereford FC’s Edgar Street.
But having battled to a 2-2 draw with defending Herefordshire FA Women’s Cup champions Hereford Pegasus, the team of teenagers agonisingly lost out 5-3 on penalties.
With an average age of 17, Ross went in to the final as underdogs against the experienced Pegasus.
And after a nervy opening 20 minutes, Pegasus took the lead with a terrific Emily Morgan volley from the edge of the box.
But Ross settled down and began to play the better football, with Millie Malsom bursting forward and being brought down and Lana Addis testing the keeper with the free-kick
At the other end, Juniors keeper Hannah Prichard made an unbelievable save down low to her left to deny Pegasus a second from Emily Lewis.
But Ross then had their reward, equalising on the stroke of half-time when Eva Flitney’s dipping 25-yard effort flew over the head of Mel Mayo following good approach play by Keira Brain and Macy Walker.
After the break, Ross came out and were the better team for long periods, although Pegasus always looked dangerous going forward as Morgan went close with a 51st minute free-kick and Roxy Dinescu’s header was saved six minutes later from a free-kick played into the penalty area.
But the underdogs then went ahead on 62 minutes when Addis squeezed the ball home from a tight angle, following good work by Malsom after Pegasus failed to clear the ball from their penalty area.
The Midwest Counties League title challengers were back level six minutes later though when Amy Bradley turned a loose ball in from close range after Prichard was unable to hold on to Molly Powis’ low 20 yard drive.
Pegasus pushed forward, but found it difficult to penetrate a well-organised defence, with Matilda Harris – who deservedly won the player of the match award – a rock in defence.
Juniors looked dangerous on the break, but neither team was able to fashion a winning goal in the final quarter of the Edgar Street final and the outcome of the silverware went to penalties.
Pegasus swapped goalkeepers before the shootout, and this move proved decisive as Livvy Jenkins made the crucial save that saw the holders retain the Avara Foods HFA Women’s County Cup.
Juniors posted: “Congratulations to Pegasus, and thank you to everyone who came to support the team at Edgar Street, and our mascots for accompanying the girls onto the pitch.
“The disappointment of this defeat will fade, but what will remain is an overwhelming sense of pride in a group of players that have developed at Ross Juniors for more than a decade, the class with which they played in the biggest match against the county’s best team, and the excitement of the potential we hope will be fulfilled from this young group in the coming years. ”
Juniors were represented by Alana Addis, Keira Brain, Molly Camden, Naomi Douch, Eva Flitney, Abbie Fuszard, Amelia Griffiths, Matilda Harris, Millie Malsom, Nelly Penny, Lily Powell, Chelsey Price, Hannah Prichard, Amy Riggs, Macy Walker and Mica Walker. Coach was Rob Powell, assisted by Simon Harris, Matt Walker and Carl Roberts.