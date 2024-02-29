THE Monmouth Rugby Club Player of the Month for January, sponsored by Rockfield Distillery, was pre–sented to Logan Woskett.
Twenty-year-old Logan who has come through the ranks of Monmouth Young Rugby and is a former captain of Monmouth Youth, has had an excellent season to date, said a club spokesperson. The 2nd row has started every game this season and is improving rapidly,
Head Coach Chay Billen said: ‘Logan has shown huge improvement in his tackling this year. He is one of the best trainers and is improving as a leader, which is pleasing to see for such a young man.’’
He is hoping to finish the season on a high, by adding further victories in the five remaining games and adding to his one try this season.