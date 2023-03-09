Ardal South East League
Monmouth Town 0 Lliswerry 2
A MUCH improved performance from the Kingfishers wasn’t enough to see off Lliswerry last Saturday (March 4), with the visitors taking all three points and Town falling into the dropzone, reports ROB LAURIE.
Town’s woes continued with a ninth straight loss with nine games left to turn their season around.
Manager Steve Davies added injured captain Ash Ford to his coaching staff as assistant manager, and his appointment provided a positive shift in mindset and application.
With Elliott Ford, Luke Firkin, Luke Firkin and Lewis Lloyd all returning to the starting XI, Monmouth started brightly and controlled the opening.
But Town have struggled to defend set pieces and were undone again from a corner on 20 minutes, a good delivery met by an unmarked man as Lliswerry took the lead.
Monmouth grew into the game and were the better side for the remainder of the half and forced good saves out of the Lliswerry keeper.
The second half saw them control possession, without creating real chances though. And the game was settled on 84 minutes when Lliswerry made it 2-0, with Monmouth suffering a damaging defeat at the hands of their relegation rivals.
The Kingfishers travel to Treowen on Saturday (March 11), who their last win was against at home back in mid-November. But Saturday’s performance will have given encouragement to the staff and players, and more performances like this will give them a chance of staying up.
Town 2nds picked up their first win in several weeks with a 4-3 win at Croesyceiliog, Callum Uttley netting the winner in the 96th minute after a Tom Walker goal and a Jake Perrella brace.
The reserves face RTB Ebbw Vale at the Sportsground on Saturday.