CHEPSTOW Town eased into the fourth round of the Ardal South Cup on Friday night with a 4-0 win away to Taffs Well in Cardiff on Friday night.
The Jockeys made the regional league cup final last season, and will want to go one better this time.
And they made no mistake firing four first half goals through a Josh Gibson brace (15, 43) and strikes from Nathan Rose (4) and Joe Ward (45+4) to to cruise through to the next stage.
The wet weather scuppered most games, although Chepstow's 2nds battled out a 0-0 East Gwent One draw at home to Undy 3rds on Saturday.
That followed on from a 3-0 Brian Reed Cup win the previous weekend at home to Underwood, when Chepstow's 3rds also made the third round courtesy of a 4-2 win at Sudbrook CC.
Thornwell R&W 2nds also went through winning 7-3 at home to Caldicot Castle 3rds, alongside Undy 3rds who won 2-1 at home to Caldicot Castle.
East Gwent 2 second-placed Castle may have lost in the cup, but they triumphed 2-1 in the league at Tintern Abbey on Saturday thanks to a winner deep in stoppage time, Andrew Sincock with the Wyesiders’ consolation.
Two goals from Ieaun Frost also helped Redbrook Rovers to a 4-2 home win over visitors Tidenham in their recent North Gloucestershire 1 match, backed by goals from Zak Morgan and Joe Stephens, with the win leaving them second.
And the 2nds dominated Saturday's FJ Pope Cup tie at home to Harrow Hill B, winning 3-0.
Despite windy conditions, Rovers spent most of the match camped in the Harrow half, passing well and creating numerous chances.
Sam Hamley fired the opener on 29 minutes before a Daniel Bodenham brace (66, 76 minutes) put the hosts in control.
Harrow were reduced to 10 following a red card for kicking the ball away, and Rovers remained composed to see out a convincing victory.
