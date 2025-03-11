LYDNEY drafted in some experience from their United side for the testing trip to Regional One South West promotion hopefuls Exmouth, writes Roger Pike.
Director of rugby Sam Arnott selected five front row players knowing the scrum was going to be crucial, Garrett Myers, Jack Knox and Rowan Mullis started with James Bayliss and Sam Baker replacements. With Pat Hanslow unavailable Luke Hudson moved into the second row with Kurt Brown joining the back row and Joe Hamlin starting at outside half.
With some real pace in the pack and backs it was critical Lydney adopted a fast game plan but despite a good performance they came up short against a side who rarely lose at home.
Lydney made an energetic start and immediately had the hosts under pressure, a superb break from Brad Dunn saw him tackled just short.
More pressure saw them win a penalty in front of the posts.
Opting to run a drive, Mike Massey was short but Kurt Brown was on hand to open the scoring at 0 -5.
From the kick off, an Exmouth penalty was slotted for 3–5.
Exmouth then camped in the Lydney half and another penalty followed made it 6-5. The hosts were dominant now but a lose pass saw an interception from Dunn who went the length of the pitch to score, Tom Broady added the conversion for 6-12.
From a penalty line-out, Exmouth scored a try for11 – 12 and quickly scored again to take the lead 18-12.
With the hosts winning numerous penalties, Lydney struggled to get any field position.
Some poor defence saw the lead extended to 25 – 12 and James Bayliss received an unfortunate yellow as a result of Lydney’s scrum issues.
Exmouth took advantage and scored to lead 30-12 at half-time.
The home side soon rattled up three tries to pass the 50 mark at 51-12.
Lydney needed two tries for a valuable bonus point in the fight against relegat minutes and showed their mettle with a solid final 20.
Jack Knox was having a good game at hooker but was forced off with concussion.
Frowen, Hudson, Mullis and Massey were again putting in a solid display. The experienced Kurt Brown put in a superb performance, along with Frowen winning some good tackles and turnover ball.
The backs created a couple of great chances through Nelmes, Dunn, Large and Harrison but the defence held firm. Another attack saw the very impressive Scriven tackled just short but an offload to Ellis Deans-Smith would surely have seen a score.
However, the forwards created a few good drives, and Sam Baker was on hand to power through the remaining defender to score for 51-17.
With time running out Lydney pounded the hosts’ line with some great breaks from Large and Dunn who was dangerous every time he got the ball.
Following a few forward drives, Broady span the ball out and winger Ethan Ellis-Smith got his first and well deserved try for Lydney to secure the bonus point and the match ended 51 -22.
With two sides to be relegated, Lydney are eight points clear of the bottom three.
Marlborough and Chew Valley their nearest challengers both lost so Lydney just need a win against bottom side Ivybridge in two weeks’ time to secure safety.