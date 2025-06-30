Forest Hills beat Bristol club Kendleshire in the third round of the
Gloucestershire Golf Union President’s Cup, without losing a match.
Connor Mullan and Ashley James won 3 & 2 before Captain Mark Graham and Mark McGirr, were taken all the way to the final green.
Gary Davies and Steve Jones halved their match and the half by John Watkins and Pat Simcoe settled the win.
Simon Killen and Daniel Morse shook hands on the 16th winning 4 & 2 for Forest Hills 4-1 Kendleshire.
Mark Graham led Forest Hills to Brickhampton for the 15th edition of the Richard Mudge Memorial Trophy, writes Geoff Norris.
Mark and Vice Captain Steve Jones, lost the opener 4 & 2.
The next two matches also went to the home team, as Roger Hall and Kevin Doyle lost 1 down, and Geoff Norris and Paul Morphey shook hands on the 16th
The first point for the Foresters came as Ken Ellway and Mike Steward won 4 & 2.
John Watkins and Richard Keeble lost 2 & 1 but there was hope as Terry Davies and Gary French won 2 & 1.
Alan Edwards and Ashley James lost 2 & 1 before Barry Klein and Pat Simcoe went down 6 & 4 for a final score of Brickhampton Court 6-2 Forest Hills.
The White Tee Medal Division One was won by Richard Keeble with 85 - 11 - 74, a shot ahead of Pat Simcoe and Andy Shenton.
Ashley Drew won Division Two with a nett 74 with Ray Innes second.
The lowest scores were recorded in Division Three where countback was required to separate Malcolm Green and Andy Wright’s nett 71 with Mark Hyde third on par 72.
The Yellow Tee was won by Paul Taylor on nett 74.
Countback was needed to determine the top places in Division One of the Saturday Stableford.
Ian Huxtep and Andy Shenton returned 38 points with Chris Belfitt, Davis’s Eeeles and Chris Jones one behind.
Bill Parry won Division Two with a runaway 39.
Trevor Baker took second on countback from Daniel Lord with 35.
Countback was needed in the Gibraltar Trophy Individual Stableford which was won by Mark Wood whose 38 edged out Kev Burford.
The minor places were also tied with Nigel Thompson, Brian Levy and Gary French on 37.
In Division One of the Seniors’ Yellow Tee Stableford, Roger Hall won with a three over par 33.
Steve Keepax won Division Two with 41 while Simon Ruffley accumulated 26 points on the back nine to finish on 40.
Andrew Johnson was third with 39.
Paul Taylor continued his good form, as he won Division Three with 40, finishing ahead of Colin White and Barr Klein.
The Seniors hosted Gloucester with
Captain Clive Winward and Pete Walters getting the team off to a winning start 3 & 2.
Alan Bridges and Pat Simcoe lost 1 down but there were three wins for the home side as Andy Ward and Bob Gibson won 2 & 1, Ray Innes and Neil James won 2 up, and Phil Gwynne and Kevin Doyle won 4 & 3.
Malcolm Green and Richard Medlin were forced to shake hands on the 13th losing 6 & 5.
Gerald Woodley and Ashley Drew lost 5 & 3, before the win was secured when Barry Klein and Mike Steward shook hands on the 14th for Forest Hills 5-3 Gloucester .
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.