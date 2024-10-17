THE Hills Ford Stages Spirit of the Rally award 2024 went to Andy Ruck, a local farmer beside the rally route, who has been so very helpful to the event over the years, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
Based in Much Marcle, the annual rally took place in September on the roads where Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire meet.
Nothing is too much trouble for Andy and he was overwhelmed that the Hills Ford Stages organisers recognised his hard work.
A rally spokesperson said: "His work and dedication to help the event is legendary."
Meanwhile, excitement is building ahead of November 16's Richard Cole Contracting Wyedean Stages Rally, organised by the Forest of Dean Motor Club, which has received a tremendous influx of entries with four weeks still to go.
The entry is limited to 90 cars due to a tight time schedule, but is on course to be full.
This year's event will see a number of changes, with the cars starting from Cinderford RFC on Saturday morning and the service area and finish at Ross Cattle Market.
But all the action will take place in the Forest of Dean, where its demanding tracks will once again provide tremendous entertainment for spectators.
Last year's winners Matt Hirst and Declan Dear will be back to defend their crown, but this time with a new mount with a Skoda Fabia R5, which they’ve adapted really well to.
The 2023 Ledbury runner-up Rob Wilson is on the list in his older Lancer Evo 7, but may suffer from lack of seat time.
But locals are well represented at the sharp end, with last year's third pairing – Coleford's Nik Elsmore and Pauline Nash in the Calico Interiors, CDS Taxis Lancer Evo 9 – returning, alongside Cinderford's Bob Morgan with Adrian Williams in the Winner Garage Skoda Fabia R5, and Jason Morgan with new co-driver Steve McPhee in the Cinderford MG-backed MG ZR.
The historics category will see the likes of Ben Llewellin and Ross Whittock in the Chepstow Weir Rallying Escort RS1800, Ben Friend with Old Monmothian Cliffy Simmons in the Allglass Anglia Escort RS1800, and Ross garage owner Steve Bennett returning after a long lay off with Osian Owen on the notes in his Escort RS1800.
Also entered are Allensmore father and son duo Ian and Dan Evans in the MJC Construction Escort RS1800.
Jonathan Brace and Abergavenny's Paul Spooner will be looking for H1/2 honours in the Braces Bread Escort RS1600, but hot on their heels will be veterans Jeremy Easson and Mike Reynolds in a similar car.
Drybrook's Eric Davis takes his customery place on the entry in his erstwhile Mini on his 35th Wyedean, still heading Bob Morgan by one start.
Event sponsor Richard Cole lines up with his Escort with Jemma Taylor alongside.
The list of locals goes on, but what sometimes gets forgotten is the amount of money the event brings to the area each year for local businesses, and also how the motor club has supported local charities and organisations ever since the Wyedean started way back in 1975.
Nowadays, every competitor pays a carbon footprint charge which is used to plant trees working with local schools and organisations within the community.