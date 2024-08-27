THIS weekend sees the long-awaited return of the FIA European Rally Championship to these shores, when some of Europe's finest drivers do battle with our own premier series, the Probite British Rally Championship, in the very popular JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
The Aberystwyth-based event will see over 140 competitors from 14 countries doing battle, including some Wyedean rallyers, over three days and 14 special stages covering 183km of some of Wales’ most daunting closed roads.
The stages take crews from fast open moorland roads with stunning views to tight twisty farm lanes.
It's a mouth-watering prospect of Britain and Ireland's finest taking on Europe's finest and it's anyone's guess who will be crowned the victor in Aberystwyth on Sunday afternoon, but they'll know they have done one tough rally.
Former ERC champion Chris Ingram is up against Kiwi reigning ERC champion Hayden Paddon, with the very likeable New Zealander heading the series and looking to retain his title.
Behind the international event is an Open National Rally, which forms part of the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship.
That sees two former British champions line up – Mark Higgins in a Subaru Impreza, while Gwyndaf Evans, father of WRC star Elfyn, is at the wheel of his Escort RS1800.
Local entries include Bream's Craig Drew and Phillip Allen, who will do the International event in a Skoda Fabia Rally 2.
Allen has had a frustrating ERC series, but this will be Drew's first time alongside the talented Irishman.
They were scheduled to do the Barum Rallye in the Czech Republic, but Allen had to fly home due to a family bereavement.
Herefordshire duo Roger Moran and Dan Petrie line up in the Moran Motorhomes Skoda Fabia R5 and will use roads that the former competed on over 40 years ago in Welsh rallies, but this time in daylight rather than darkness.
Alan Marriage will have Ross Motor Club's Kevin Lane calling the notes in his Dave Jenkins Motorsport-built Escort RS1800 in the national event, which covers the same stages as the international.
The event brings much revenue to Mid and West Wales and is a very slick well run rally worthy of its ERC and BRC status.