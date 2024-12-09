SOME 500 rowers launched out in nearly 100 eights, fours and quadruple sculls for the last open race of the year on the River Wye.
Monmouth Rowing Club had been two foot deep in floodwater just six days earlier, but the level dropped sufficiently for the club's Winter Head race to go ahead a week last Sunday (December 1) – much to the relief of members after the cancellation of the September Autumn Head due to high winds and water.
Hereford Cathedral School's U16 quadruple scull set the benchmark, covering the 1.5-mile downstream Hadnock to boathouse course in six minutes 29.5secs, just half a second up on the City of Bristol mixed eight.
Third quickest were London visitors Auriol Kensington Boat Club whose open 8 crossed in 6.32.0, pipping the Cathedral school's U18 quad by 0.5secs.
Evesham's open eight were fifth fastest in 6.35.6, with Monkton Combe School's U18 quad scull next in 6.39.0.
Eighteen clubs launched out at the annual time-trial raced in two divisions, including Llandaff, Stratford-upon-Avon, Stourport, Bewdley, Hereford RC, Worcester, Avon County, and Aberystwyth University, while local interest was provided by Monmouth Comprehensive School and Haberdashers' Monmouth.
The latter's U18 boys quad were third in class in 6.45.7, 1.3secs ahead of the fastest coxed four from City of Bristol.
Fastest women's boat were the city club's eight, just a tenth of a second further back, who beat class rivals Worcester by 5.2secs.
Monmouth Comprehensive's U16 quad sculls crossed in 7.04.0 and 7.08.4, while their U18 coxed four were just 0.4secs behind the faster of the two.
Their quickest U15 coxed quad finished in 7.43.2, 19 seconds behind class winners Hereford Cathedral.
The city school also had the quickest women's quad in 7.01.5, their juniors getting the better of women senior winners Worcester by 1.4secs, while Haberdashers' U18 girls' quad came home in 7.27.3.
Monmouth Comprehensive's U16 girls quad in 7.31.8 were just pipped to the age-group class by Avon by 3.1secs, with local rivals Ross third in 7.35.7.
Twenty four hours earlier, Monmouth RC’s senior men had travelled to the Avon at Saltford for the University of Bristol Head to face a field that included top UK club Leander.
Three members rowing in the Hereford RC eight finished sixth overall in 9mins 19.63, 25 seconds behind the Pink Palace’s winning boat, and 31 seconds ahead of Monmouth’s own boat who were 19th overall.