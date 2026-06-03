A BUMPER 376-boat 30-club entry from Dart to Derby launched out on the River Wye for the annual two-day Monmouth Regatta, contesting some 260 races.

A crew celebrates victory at Monmouth Regatta
A crew celebrates victory at Monmouth Regatta (Alex Mitchell)

Racing on Saturday was over 1500m, with the 750m sprint on Sunday over 750m.

Olympic medallist Matt Wells turns on the power
Olympic medallist Matt Wells turns on the power (Oarstruck Photography)

Messing about on the river in glorious hot sunshine proved just the ticket, alongside burgers, Pimms and ice cream, with lots of support shouting on local crews.

The Monmouth School 8 of 1976 enjoyed a 50th anniversary row
The Monmouth School 8 of 1976 enjoyed a 50th anniversary row (Andrew Williams)

Regatta organisers thanked sponsors Haberdashers’ Monmouth, Monnow Eyecare, Roscoe, Rogers and Knight Properties, Colourfence, Valiant, The Old Nags Head, Alan Curtis Solicitors, Brown & Brown, SecureIt Uk, Wye Clinic Hereford, Monmouth MOT Centre, Hancocks Butchers, 5 Acres Garage, Towergate Insurance, Abbie Carpets and Kilsby Williams.

Monmouth Comprehensive's boat storms to the finish
Monmouth Comprehensive's boat storms to the finish (Oarstruck)

See www.monmouthrc.org.uk/regatta for more details.

Haberdashers' Monmouth won the Open 4s on Sunday
Haberdashers' Monmouth won the Open 4s on Sunday (Oarstruck)