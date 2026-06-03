A BUMPER 376-boat 30-club entry from Dart to Derby launched out on the River Wye for the annual two-day Monmouth Regatta, contesting some 260 races.
Racing on Saturday was over 1500m, with the 750m sprint on Sunday over 750m.
Messing about on the river in glorious hot sunshine proved just the ticket, alongside burgers, Pimms and ice cream, with lots of support shouting on local crews.
Regatta organisers thanked sponsors Haberdashers’ Monmouth, Monnow Eyecare, Roscoe, Rogers and Knight Properties, Colourfence, Valiant, The Old Nags Head, Alan Curtis Solicitors, Brown & Brown, SecureIt Uk, Wye Clinic Hereford, Monmouth MOT Centre, Hancocks Butchers, 5 Acres Garage, Towergate Insurance, Abbie Carpets and Kilsby Williams.
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