ROWERS at Monmouth Comprehensive School certainly went the extra mile pulling more than 545km (338 miles) in a 24-hour fundraising indoor ergo marathon.
As the only state school in Wales to offer a full rowing programme, finances are always an issue.
But the Wye club’s fundraiser at their Monmouth Rowing Club base secured an amazing £7,500 towards the cost of funding the 80-strong squad, who are now looking forward to proudly representing the school at the National Junior Sculling Head later this month on the London 2012 Olympic lake, alongside top rowing schools like Eton, Radley, St Pauls and Headington.
Rowing master and Athens Olympian Tim Male said: “It was a fantastic effort by all the students. Thanks for all the support from Monmouth RC, the boat club’s Friends, parents, alumni and the staff and all who helped generously to help us hit our fundraising target.
“Special mention to Dan Grey for his technical expertise with live streaming and captain Sandy Kohler Hoon for coming up with the idea.”
The rowers set out hoping to raise £4,000 towards the cost of running the club, but smashed the target reaching nearly double the amount.
