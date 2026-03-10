A DOZEN intrepid MonRoss Trailblazers put their best foot forward taking on the epic Rhayader 30km Around the Lakes race on Sunday.
The runners joined a 635-strong field to tackle the tough but beautiful route through the Mid Wales countryside.
Sam Juson of Croft Ambrey RC led the way home by more than six minutes crossing in 1 hour 45.20, while fastest woman by more than seven minutes was Polly Summers of Sarn Helen in 2.05.26.
Blazers' Rob Nicholls was 20th overall in 2.00.10, followed by Ben Humphries in 2.13.19 in 64th and Gavin Jones in 2.16.33 in 83rd.
Lucinda Lumley was eighth woman overall in 2.23.58, followed by Grant White (2.26.16), Rachael Aitken 33rd woman (2.40.37), Emma Humphries 44th woman (2.46.53), Jake McBride (2.46.24), Emma Davies (2.56.21), Tony Davies (2.58.25), Rosie Davies (2.58.29) and Philip Conway (2.59.19).
Two other members headed for Pembrey Country Park and the Great Welsh Marathon.
Megan Gore crossed in 3.35.56 to place 22nd woman, while Thomas Gore finished in in 4.07.40.
