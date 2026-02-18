FIVE MonRoss Trailblazers took on the Muddy Woody 6 race at Aconbury hosted by Wye Valley Runners, with a 237-strong field tackling hills and mud on a brand new course.
Kieron Brown came in fourth overall in 50.29 just over a minute behind Parc Bryn Bach winner Ashley Middlewick.
And Elle Lumley was first woman home in 57.51 by some three minutes.
Neil Harper also took first in the men's over-45 class in 1.01.24, while Andy Stephens was fourth over-50 in 1.04.46, and Faye Johnson second over-35 woman in 1.06.20
Three Blazers were back out racing at the weekend in the undulating Hereford 10 Mile.
Rain, rolling hills and even a few wrong turns couldn’t stop some brilliant running, with Rob Nicholls storming home fourth in 1 hour 52 seconds, just a minute and a half behind Western Tempo winner Ryan Knight.
Grant White was 25th out of the 235 finishers, smashing his 10-mile PB with 1.09.02
And Rachael Aitken kept smiling through the hills to finish fifth over-35 women in 1.31.07.
Ross parkrun was beaten by the weather yet again on Saturday, but Trailblazers got their weekly 5k fix on nine other courses.
Rob Nicholls warmed up for the 10-miler finishing second at Monmouth's Chippenham Fields parkrun just eight seconds behind the first runner home in 18.16.
Toby Dickens went one better overseas at the Fælledparken run in Copenhagen, blasting home first in 18.35.
Nicholas Cook was 13th out of 386 at the Severn Bridge event in 18.56, while Faye Johnson was fastest woman at the Lydney parkrun in 22.03.
Jake McBride was also sixth home at Mallards Pike in 20.51, closely followed by club mates Matthew Webb in 22.58 and Catherine Finlay in 25.03.
