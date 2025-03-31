WYE rower Jack Tottem became only the second cox to steer crews to the Head of the River and Women's 8s Head titles in the same year, as the world's oldest rowing club Leander dominated both championship time-trials.
Having coxed the Pink Palace's women to success two weeks earlier, the Devauden steersman was the man on the tiller again in the oldest head of them all on the Thames in London, raced over the 4 1/4-mile reverse Boat Race course.
Leander starting first steadily drew away from Oxford Brookes right behind to win by 12 seconds in 17mins 6.7secs.
That saw 2022 Oxford Boat Race winner and Old Monmothian Jack match Rio Olympic gold medal cox Phelan Hill, who won both events in 2011 and 2015.
Brookes beat Thames in third by 6.2 secs (17.25.0) followed by Leander B (17.28.5) 3.5 secs back in fourth.
Monmouth RC's Oli Partridge, Evan Whittal-Williams and Al Butler racing for Hereford finished 61st in the 336-boat field in 18.53.7.
Monmouth RC’s boat of Elliot Lynch-Warden, George Knight, Tim Male, James Stevens, Sam Fuller, Harry Dalrymple, Zack Jenkins, Richard Ray and cox Bonita Birkett finished 150th in 19.59.4, 12 places and 8.2 secs behind Welsh rivals Swansea University and 30 seconds ahead of Cardiff University.