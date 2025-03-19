OXFORD Boat Race winner Jack Tottem added another title to his trophy cabinet steering his Leander Club crew stacked with four Paris Olympic medallists to victory in the world's biggest women's race.
The Women's 8s Head of the River over the reverse Boat Race course attracted nearly 3,000 female rowers in 311 boats on International Women's Day (March 8), plus a handful of male coxswains like Devauden's Jack, who are allowed to steer the 4 1/4-mile time trial race.
Leander – a club that boasts nearly 160 Olympic and Paralympic medals including Steve Redgrave's five golds – headed off the field as defending champions.
And urged on by Old Monmothian Tottem, they crossed the Putney finish line in 18mins 41.9secs to take the headship by 7.9 secs from Henley Royal Regatta club champions Thames Rowing Club starting third, with the Cambridge University Blue Boat squad third just 0.9 secs back.
Meanwhile, Monmouth RC's masters headed across the Irish Sea to west coast Galway for the Tribesmen Head of the River last weekend – a first visit there by the Wye club in 25 years.
Racing on the River Corrib in near perfect conditions, the men's over-60 coxed four of Colin Lewis, James Allison, Andy Davies, and Ewart Birkett chased down and overlapped Athlone on the line to take the class in 13.46.
Not to be outdone, Monmouth's women's 8 of Sue Smith, Fliss Howes, Dawn Brace, Helen Tilley, Louise Tanner, Denize Atan, Ali Hazledine, Bonita Birkett and cox Mel Brown won two pennants – the women's masters international club 8s and the women's open masters 8s in 14.38.
This weekend sees the Head of the River Race for men’s 8s on the Thames in London, where Monmouth will be launching out in a 325-boat field.
That’s followed next day by the Vesta International Masters Head on the same Tideway stretch, with Monmouth boating men’s women’s and mixed veteran boats, and two days later by the Schools’ Head featuring boats from Haberdashers’ Monmouth School.
Monmouth Comprehensive’s rowers will also be in action on the London Olympic lake on Wednesday at the national Oarsport Junior Sculling Head.