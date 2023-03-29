THE weather will be key on whether Venetia Williams tries to repeat her 2009 Grand National triumph with Royale Pagaille a week on Saturday.
The mud-loving gelding, fresh from sixth in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham, is entered and continued wet weather will decide whether he races or not, with the Irish National an alternative.
The King’s Caple trainer guided Mon Mome to an incredible 100-1 success under the late Liam Tredwell in the 2009 Grand National to become only the second woman trainer to win the race.
And she also has Haydock National Trial winner Quick Wave and third-placed Cloudy Glen in consideration for this year’s Aintree showcase.
She told Sporting Life after Cheltenham: “They are all fine. Royale Pagaille ran well.
“A week before, I thought he would get the ground he liked, with all the rain that was promised, yet it didn’t really come. But he still ran a super race. He will have another run.
“He is in both the Irish and the English Nationals and there is no decision yet as to where he goes.
“Likewise, we will see how the others are before making any plans.”
Last year at the festival, she gained Grade One glory with L’Homme Presse in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase while Chambard took the Kim Muir, Funambule Silvola was a gallant runner-up in the Champion Chase and Pink Legend runner-up in the Mares’ Chase.
This time around, Venetia didn’t have quite the same run of success, but told Sporting Life: “We had such an amazing Cheltenham last year, we ended up running everything that got a run in it this year, which was probably a bit more gung-ho than we should have been.
“We still had some good runs. Pink Legend was third in the Mares’ Chase, and that was a fantastic run in a much deeper race than last year. She reversed placings with the horse that beat her last year (Elimay).
“Green Book finished fourth in the Pertemps, only beaten three lengths, and Royale Pagaille we were delighted with.
“Funambule Sivola was fine after his fall in the Champion Chase. That was a real disappointment, as I thought he had a really good chance of running into a place again.
“He has been such a brilliant jumper that it caught him by surprise, as it did everyone else. He is fine, though.”
And in the last few days, her yard has been buoyed by three more winners – Houi Cherie winning the mares hurdle at Ffos Las after two seconds, and Valleres winning on his second run to secure a double.
Jikala also won the juvenile hurdle at Hereford.
Meanwhile, fellow trainer Sam Thomas, who began his career riding for Venetia before landing the 2008 Gold Cup on Denman is also eyeing up the Grand National with Our Power set to secure a place after withdrawals opened the way to the Aintree field.
The Monmouthshire-raised trainer said it would be “incredible” for his small Welsh stable if the horse could sneak into the final field for the £1m race.
And not only is he now set to run in April 15’s showcase, but he’ll be among the more fancied horses, currently rated at 25-1 following wins in the London Gold Cup at Ascot last autumn and February victory at Kempton in the Coral Trophy.
There will also be lots of emotion riding on Our Power, after owner Dai Walters suffered a helicopter crash with Thomas in North Wales in November, and is still recovering from his injuries.
Our Power jockey Sam Twiston-Davies said: “He’s the right type for the National and I feel now would be the right time… I think he’s got what it takes for the National and it would be great for Sam who is a good friend and a very good trainer.”