Lydney, third in Regional One South West, faced a tough encounter in Devon against Brixham who started level on points and one place behind writes Roger Pike.
Brixham took a 5-0 lead after two minutes but Lydney responded with a good attack from Jack Cuthbert and drives from Selway and Bonia set up a backs move but a forward pass stopped Brad Dunn’s certain try.
A missed tackle saw the lead go to 10-0 and Lydney went further behind to a penalty.
A superb Rowan Mullis break saw him run from outside the 22m area to score out wide to make it 13-5.
Fom the restart, a big tackle from Zak Williams saw a Beddis turnover and combined with Dunn but a knock-on ended the move.
A good attack saw Ben Large create havoc and win a penalty which Ricky Aley knocked over for 13-8.
The Lydney forwards were well on top especially at the scrum but the only opportunity was from an Ally penalty that Aley pushed wide by the strong wind to end the half.
Lydney started strongly following but Brixham took their chance with a good backs move for 18-8.
From the restart Tom Rowe make huge ground but another knock on stopped the chance.
The visitors were now wining regular scrum penalties but he hosts had a good spell and a great tackle from Heaven saw Hanslow turnover the ball and Lydney cleared their lines.
The impressive Beddis kicked a penalty from the 10m line for 18-11.
The game changer followed when Rowan Mullis was given a yellow after reacting to foul play and the reversed penalty made it 21-11
Brixham made it 28-11 when Williams was also shown yellow.
Each side was awarded a penalty try to end the game 35-18.
