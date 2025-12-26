WYE Valley trainer Venetia Williams' Djelo had to settle for fifth stepping up to Grade 1 in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, after running ouit of steam two from home.
A blanket finish of nose-nose-1/2L covered the first four, with former Spurs and West Ham football manager Harry Redknapp's 7/1 shot The Jukebox Man pipping defending champion Banbridge to take the £250,000 festive showcase after a photo finish.
Dejelo's jockey Charlie Deutsch brought his horse from the back of the field to challenge four out, but taking the outside track on the right-handed bend the horse faltered two from home and fell back to finish 8L behind the winner, earning a £6,700 pay day for fifth in a race ranked only second to the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Winning owner Redknapp, 78, said of his Ben Pauling-trained winner: "It's a dream – to have a horse that good is unbelievable...
"To come here on King George day and just run made me so proud, but to have the winner is special. I'm so lucky."
