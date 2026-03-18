A Ruardean teenager who only discovered rugby after moving to the Forest three years ago has now been selected for the Scotland Rugby League youth girls development programme.
Mirren Bennie took up rugby after joining Drybrook RFC when her family moved to the area.
Last month she attended trials for the youth development pathway at Under-14 level run by Scotland Rugby League.
Following the February trials she secured a place in the programme.
Her first development training camp will take place over the Easter weekend in Hawick, a 600-mile round trip.
Mirren, a pupil at Dene Magna School, will join young players from across the country who will work with specialist coaches.
Away from the pitch, Mirren has also been encouraging more girls to get involved in rugby and sport.
Through her social media platform @mirrenonthemove, she shares training, matches and fun positive encouragement for young female athletes.
The account has generated more than five million views across social media this month alone, helping build a supportive community for girls interested in rugby and sport.
It attracted the attention of a member of the Scotland League team online who asked if she would like to try out.
Mirren, who is 13, was born in Dubai and her father, Kyle, is Scottish.
Mum Holly said: “Mirren only discovered rugby for herself when we moved to the Forest three years ago, and the support from Drybrook RFC has been amazing.
“The club has really helped nurture her love of the game and build her confidence.
Girls interested in getting involved can join the Drybrook RFC U14 girls team.
They train every Wednesday evening from 6–7pm, with matches and training sessions taking place on Sundays.
For more information contact coaches Ash or Kirsty Jennings on 0741 254 9218 or 0755 469 3295.
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