Cinderford beat Chester in a 13-try end to end thriller at the Bell Sports and Rugby Park with the National Two West game ending 47-40.
The visitors were first to score when quick hands put centre Rhys Hamilton through for a try, which Sam Rogers converted.
The home side quickly responded when No8 Jake Polledri scored the first of his four tries, which Sonny Greenman converted.
Centre Ben Ivory was next to score for Chester, with Rogers converting, then Polledri crossed for his second, again bettered by Greenman.
Polledri soon completed his hat-trick with Greenman again converting, before Harry Craven scored for the visitors and Rogers converted.
Straight from the re-start Greenman’s elusive run set up Rio Ebanks for a try, and the conversion made it 28-21 at the interval.
The second half continued in a similar fashion, with Nathan Taylor scoring first for Cinderford, and Greenman converting.
A kick ahead and chase then saw Rogers score and convert his own try, but Polledri responded with his fourth try to make it 40-28.
Chester’s No 8 Jared Williams and Louis Beer then scored tries, with a conversion from Rogers levelling it at 40-40.
Chester lost their discipline in the intense closing stages, allowing Cinderford to gain momentum.
After a series of pick and goes, prop Oli Johnson forced his way for the winning score, which Greenman converted.
Cinderford United’s Counties Two Gloucestershire lead was cut to three points after being edged out 23-21 Old Patesians.
Harry Tovey scored a try, converted Will Baldwin's score, and kicked three penalties.
Cinderford (v Chester): Matt Cotton, Nathan Taylor, Alex Bosworth , Tyler Jerrum (capt), Reeve Brighty, Ben Carpenter, Jake Polledri, Reilly Scrivens, Rio Ebanks, Sonny Greenman, Josh Horrobin, Morgan Davies, Sean Gardner, Sam Smith, Jack Condliffe.
