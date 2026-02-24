Newent claimed an exciting win over Lydney United in the Forest Combination Junior Cup quarter-final.
Playing under the lights at The Stade de Rec, Newent kicked off toward Akerman’s Orchard and spent most of the first 10 minutes camped inside the Lydney 22, writes Paul Dando.
The pressure was relieved somewhat by the heavier Lydney pack but the home side weren’t to be denied and centre Tom Morgan scored a neat try which Henry Howe converted.
Newent maintained the pressure and were rewarded with a penalty but the ball hit a post and stayed out.
After mauling the ball near the home line, Lydney were awarded a penalty try which also earned Newent a yellow card.
They soon scored another try in the right hand corner by hooker Wilf Doyle-Finch which they failed to convert for 7-12 at half-time.
Lydney went further ahead with an unconverted try by Oskar Sipowicz after 10 minutes.
After another 10 minutes, Howe landed a penalty to keep Newent in the game.
Soon after, oe Heron finished a strong left flank move with a well taken try in the left = corner for 15-17.
Lydney came back strongly and a certain try was foiled by a brilliant Sam Woolley tackle.
A big scrummage led to try for United by
winger Max Turner, converted from near the touchline by Olly Spender to make it 15-24.
Newent responded with a move that went from the left, then back down to the right and, after a break by Woolley, Sam Goatley = scored the touchdown for 20-24 .
Newent followed up with another try after a flowing move from halfway, scored by skipper Harry Davies converted by Howe.
Newent were then able to close out the game with a penalty by Howe for 30-24 as the whistle went for full time.
