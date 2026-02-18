DRYBROOK gained a morale-boosting 21-19 win over Regional One Midlands neighbours Newent
Early pressure resulted in a penalty for Drybrook with Newent responding at the first scrum, writes Paul Dando.
The home pack was pushed off the ball but their No 8 Mitch Bourne carried strongly to set up a maul but the ball was knocked on over the line.
Newent’s Adrian Connelly was just forced out in the right hand corner and after a succession of penalties against the home side, the ball was spread wide to the opposite corner where Kyle Towers touched down wide out for 0-5.
Drybrook kept pressurising and scrum-half Harry Appleton cleverly sold a dummy and was over by the posts.
Harry Housley converted for 7-5.
It was short lived as Newent’s powerful hooker Ethan Allen got over in the left corner.
Doug Long’s conversion went in off the post for 7-12 at half-time
Early in the second half, Newent had what was probably the best move up to that point, as Dylan Leney caught a huge kick inside his 22 and ran it.
Four passes later the ball was inside the home 22, with a great run by Joe Horner but the final pass went astray.
After several plays in Newent’s 22, Appleton chipped over the defence and Mitch Baldwin won the race to the touchdown. Housley kicked the extras for 14-12.
In a neatly worked move, Long joined the line to get the touchdown and then convert his own try for 14-19.
After some determined running the ball finally ending up in Appleton’s hands.
The scrum half ’s line stretched the remaining defenders and he got the touchdown near the touchline.
Housley kicked the tricky conversion to make it 21-19.
Newent had a chance late on but the penalty kick went wide.
