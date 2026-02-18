MUCH of the weekend’s grassroots football programme was scuppered by the weather, although Ross Juniors Women got to play their Herefordshire Women's Cup semi-final away to Hereford Pegasus.
Unfortunately, the strength of the higher-ranked West Midlands League hosts prevailed against a young Juniors side with an average age of just 17.
Ross only had 12 players available, suffered an injury in the warm-up, and despite matching their opponents for long spells, lost out 4-0.
In men's football, relegation battling Ruardean Hill Rangers secured a vital 4-1 Gloucestershire League win at mid-table Bromley Heath.
On the half hour, a Hill corner found Tom Landon who smashed it into the net, and 10 minutes later Max Telling found looped a header over the keeper from the edge of the six-yard box for 2-0.
After the break, Bromley's defence failed to clear the ball and Harry Clark pounced for 3-0.
A well-placed header from Bromley’s Trai Elliston-Sackett reduced the deficit, but Ollie Mason then scored a breakaway goal to secure the points and lift Hill two points above the drop zone.
But neighbours Ruardean United suffered a 3-0 reverse at home to mid-table Yorkley, leaving them second to bottom of North Gloucestershire 1.
Mitcheldean 1sts game was off, but their 2nds scored a thumping 4-0 home win over Rank Outsiders in an NG2 basement battle, Damian Jones with a brace and Connor Dix and Jayden Beeston also on target.
But Longhope 2nds were blitzed 10-1 away to Staunton & Corse 2nds in NG3, and Lydbrook A suffered a 5-2 home loss to Twigworth Green in the Primary Cup.
Saturday fixtures include – Newent Town v FC Stratford, Frampton v Ruardean Hill, Mitcheldean v Viney St Swithins, Lydbrook v Longlevens, Howle Hill v Broadwell 2nds (Weston), Ruardean Hill 2nds v Lydbrook 2nds, Lydbrook A v Staunton & Corse A, Redbrook 2nds v Longhope 2nds, Ruardean Hill A v Tidenham 2nds.
Ross Juniors Women also visit Ludlow Town on Sunday.
