LYDNEY have not had a great record in Sidmouth in recent seasons but they came away from Heyden’s Lane with a superb 15-16 win, writes Roger Pike.
With numerous players unavailable or injured, Director of Rugby Sam Arnott moved Pat Hanslow into the second row with Zak Williams starting in the back row.
The replacements were Alfie Searls, Wilf Doyle-Finch, and Aaron Esiri.
Eighteen-year-old James Lane started at prop after an impressive performance last week and Danny Hodge continued as captain for the injured Ben Large.
Although the hosts dominated possession throughout, Lydney always looked more likely to score.
The visitors tried to play a fast game and move the big Sidmouth pack around but with the mudbath pitch tended to nullify the tactic.
Despite huge possession stats in Sidmouth’s favour, it was Lydney who managed the game with a superb defensive display to get the deserved win with a penalty kick in injury time from the excellent Tom Rowe wide out on the 22m.
Lydney opened the scoring after three minutes with their first attack
The backs created a great move with passes from Joe Hamlin and Price found Alex Nelmes entering the line.
Brad Dunn had come across from the other wing to make the extra man and span a pass to Rowe who crossed in the corner for 0-5.
The hosts responded strongly but a turnover saw Charlie Beddis hoist a towering kick which Dunn was unlucky not to collect for a run in.
Lydney were disrupted when Tom Broady departed injured with Nelmes moved to scrum half.
Broady was able to return after 10 minutes with the score unchanged.
Lydney then suffered a yellow for a high tackle when Hamlin was dismissed even though he was not the guilty party.
Despite all their possession the hosts offered little in attack and a penalty went wide.
Sidmouth continued to dominate but Lydney still looked the more likely to score.
Both Dunn nd Rowe came close to crossing the whitewash with Rowe unlucky to have a try disallowed from a tackle infringement.
A superb Lydney defensive display was to prove vital, and turnover king Kyle Frowen proved pivotal, backed up by Dunn, Hanslow, Harvey Heaven and Williams with quick breakdown entry.Another turnover by Frowen got Lydney a penalty which Beddis did well to knock over from close to halfway for 0-8. Sidmouth’s only reward was a penalty from Louis Tose deep in injury time to end the half 3-8.
With heavy rain falling and playing up the slope, Lydney started the second period strongly with Heaven winning good lineout ball.
A penalty won by Frowen won Lydney a lineout 10m out.
A catch and drive was stopped on the line but quick recycling from Broady found the industrious Zak Williams who scored in the corner for 3-13.
Solid defence kept Sidmouth out with a superb performance from Hamlin and Price in midfield. Lydney emptied their bench, Doyle-Finch added some more pace to the breakdown with Hanslow, James Bonia, and the impressive Jack Knox making a vast number of tackles.
After a converted try made it 10-13, Sidmouth dominated the last quarter.
A try five minutes from time gave them the lead but ice man Rowe kicked a difficult penalty in injury time for 15-16.
