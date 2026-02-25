A superb Lydney defensive display was to prove vital, and turnover king Kyle Frowen proved pivotal, backed up by Dunn, Hanslow, Harvey Heaven and Williams with quick breakdown entry.Another turnover by Frowen got Lydney a penalty which Beddis did well to knock over from close to halfway for 0-8. Sidmouth’s only reward was a penalty from Louis Tose deep in injury time to end the half 3-8.