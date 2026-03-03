FOREST of Dean MP Matt Bishop has co-signed a cross party letter to the chief executive of the Football Association calling for stronger leadership and a zero tolerance response following a series of racist incidents directed at footballers.
The intervention comes after several players spoke publicly about abuse they had received online, prompting renewed scrutiny of how the game responds to racism both on and off the pitch.
The letter, sent to FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, said recent incidents were appalling and damaging to the sport. It referred to cases involving Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana, Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle and Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare, all of whom took to social media to highlight racist abuse they had received.
The letter said that while social media companies must do far more to act when abuse moves online, it is critical that the Football Association shows leadership and does all it can to tackle racism within the game itself.
It said a zero tolerance approach is essential at every level of football, from grassroots to the professional game, and warned that repeated failures to respond firmly risk allowing racist behaviour to become normalised.
It also said the signatories were profoundly disappointed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not given stronger sanctions by the Football Association following comments in which he claimed the United Kingdom was being colonised by immigrants.
The letter said the remarks were widely condemned and referenced concerns raised by the co-founder of the Manchester United Muslim Supporters Group, who warned that such language could fuel far right rhetoric. The comments and the reaction to them were covered by the BBC at the time.
It also said that in divisive times it is more important than ever that football continues to play its role as a force for bringing people together. It said there should be no space in the game for those who spread hate or seek to divide communities, adding that discriminatory language and behaviour bring football into disrepute and undermine the sport’s ability to unite people.
In light of the recent racist attacks, the letter called on the Football Association to review the case involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe and to consider imposing stronger sanctions, as urged by the anti racism charity Kick It Out.
Mr Bishop said his decision to co-sign the letter reflected his wider work with Fair Game UK, a football think tank that campaigns to make the sport more inclusive and socially responsible.
Fair Game works with organisations that share its values and is dedicated to making football a force for good, with stronger governance, greater accountability and a focus on equality and community impact.
He added that racism has no place in football and that leadership from governing bodies is vital if meaningful change is to be delivered. He said he would continue to support efforts that challenge discrimination and help ensure the game is inclusive for players, supporters and communities at every level, so that football can live up to its role as a unifying national sport.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.