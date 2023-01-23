MILTON Bradley, the Sedbury-based trainer with the knack for spotting horses with great potential, has died at the age of 88.
Many horses, bought cheaply, were transformed into winners at his yard at Meads Farm.
He trained more than winners in both flat and National Hunt – more than 1,000 in total in a career spanning more than half a century.
Tributes were led by Charlie Wallis, who trains horses with Mr Bradley’s granddaughter Hayley.
Wallis told Racing Post: “There aren’t enough words to appreciate how wonderful he was.
“He was a great man who gave everybody a chance, including a lot of the jockeys.
“I rode a few winners for him and trained some for him too which I’m very proud of.
“As a trainer he was different class, he was a very good horseman.
“I’d always be on the phone to him twice a week as I had a couple to train for him and he’d give me advice and fill me with confidence if ever we had a bad run.
“He’ll be a massive loss to me and my wife. We’re all heartbroken.”
Mr Bradley, who celebrated his 88th birthday at the beginning of this month, retired from racing in 2021.
Of all his horses, the most famous was probably The Tatling who retired in 2011 just a few weeks short of his 15th birthday.
Mr Bradley bought him for £15,000 in 2002 after seeing him at Catterick.
Two years later he won the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot with jockey Darryll Holland.
The Tatling finished his career with a win, at Wolverhampton, his 18th in 176 races.
His first race was a maiden at Newbury in 1999.
In 2019 Mr Bradley was presented with a lifetime achievement at the Welsh Horse Racing Awards at Chepstow Racecourse.
He received a standing ovation from the 200-strong audience and he entertained them with stories from his remarkable career.
He received his trainers’ licence in 1969 and his first winner was Cwrt Bleddyn a year later at Taunton.