WORLD U19 silver medal Wye rower Violet Holsbrow-Brooksbank took bronze and fourth in quads and double sculls at the Munich international Junior Regatta at the weekend.
The former Monmouth Comprehensive pupil, who is now part of the world-beating Wycliffe Rowing set-up near Gloucester, joined a 31-strong GB team on the 1972 Olympic course.
Having won world silver with one blade in the GB women's four on the Paris Olympic lake last summer, she teamed up with two blades in the double scull on Saturday with Amalka Delavante from London club Tideway Scullers.
Despite little time together in a boat where togetherness is a key component of speed, they led all the way to win their 8.15am 2000m heat by 3/4L from Czech and German duos in 7mins 35.98secs.
That put them in the six-boat final alongside Violet's 2024 national Schools' Head-winning crew mates Eloise Etherington - a world U19 bronze medallist in the quad scull last year – and Mia Lawrence, plus German, Slovenian, Swiss and Dutch boats.
In slower conditions, Violet and her partner found themselves back in fifth at 500m, with her GB team mates out in front.
And despite a surge in the last quarter that took them past the Swiss into fourth, they finished just under 2L off a medal in 7.49.89, with the other GB double winning by 1L from a German duo and the Slovenians third.
Day two saw Violet and Amalka in a quadruple scull with Eloise and another World U19 sculling medallist, Olivia Cheesmur, from Molesey near Hampton.
They held second all the way in their 7.45am heat, coming home a canvas behind the Polish winners in 6.50.04, with German and Swiss boats behind them.
In the final, the Poles again charged to the front, with the Brits and the Czechs joint third at 500.
The chasers pushed past a fast-starting German boat into second and third by half way, and that's how it stayed, the Brits taking bronze 1/2L behind the Czechs in 6.44.75 and just over 1L back on the Polish in gold.
Meanwhile, Old Monmothian Robbie Prosser has followed in the blade puddles of school crew mate and fellow World U23 champion Iwan Hadfield in heading to Cal Berkeley University in the US, the reigning Intercollegiate Rowing Association 8s champions Stateside.
He enjoyed victory from Syracuse in the 2nd Varsity 8s race at the San Diego Classic in March, followed by a narrow loss to decades long Boys in The Boat rivals Washington at the Schoch Cup, as Cal led by feet at half-way before the Huskies edged through in the second half of the 2km race.
On Saturday (May 4) rowing in their Varsity 8 against Stanford for the annual Schwabacher Cup, the Golden Bears quickly built an open water lead over the first 500m that grew to 2L by halfway, and some 5L on the line as Cal retained the crown for the 10th year running finishing the 2km race in 5.50.
Now all eyes switch to the Pac-12 Championships at Lake Natoma in Sacramento on May 19, which are effectively the Western US championships, followed by the IRA National Championship Regatta from May 31 to June 2 on the other side of the country in New Jersey.